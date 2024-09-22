Entrepreneurship
Thobela Bonga grabbed his ticket and got a luxury ride
22 September 2024 - 05:09
From humble beginnings on the outskirts of Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats, Thobela Bonga has always been determined to make something of his life.
Growing up as a herdboy, Bonga is now the founder and CEO of Thobela Cars — a Sandton-based dealership that sells bespoke supercars, luxury SUVs and classics including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Lotus...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.