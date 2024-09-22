StarSat says it won’t close despite Icasa ruling
22 September 2024 - 05:33
PayTV operator On Digital Media (ODM) said its platform StarSat will remain operational and is committed to providing uninterrupted service to its users and business partners, despite receiving an instruction from the broadcasting regulator to cease operations after it failed to apply for licence renewal.
ODM was awarded a 15-year licence in 2008 as one of a number of entities that secured subscription TV licences to rival MultiChoice, and launched TopTV in 2010, which was rebranded StarSat three years later. ODM's licence expired in July last year. ..
