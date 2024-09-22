Row over service contract for state fleet
22 September 2024 - 05:12
A lobby group representing black-owned panelbeaters and auto merchants is demanding an audit of the RT46 contract for the repair and maintenance of the government’s vehicle fleet, claiming they have been excluded from the lucrative work.
The group blames WesBank – the administrator of the RT46 contract - for excluding historically disadvantaged individuals (HDI)...
