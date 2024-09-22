Repo rate cut is cold comfort for embattled consumers, says debt expert
22 September 2024 - 05:38
The South African Reserve Bank’s decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 8% might have come too late for households buckling from debt, rising costs and a looming electricity tariff hike.
Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets said households would require more interventions to realise relief...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.