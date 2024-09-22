Newsmaker
Juggling profits in a toxic cloud
Sasol’s chair accepts the need to fix the company’s emissions crisis, but she doesn’t want it to go bankrupt either
22 September 2024 - 05:35
Muriel Dube, new chair of Sasol, says her focus will be on ensuring that the petrochemicals giant — the continent’s second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and toxic air pollution after Eskom — meets its decarbonisation and sustainability targets.
“The issue is how we’re going to go about doing it. We’re pushing for a balanced approach across our people, planet and profit considerations.”..
