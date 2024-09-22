Ex-Harrods staff accuse ‘monster’ Al Fayed of sexual abuse
22 September 2024 - 05:42
The late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed is alleged to have sexually abused female staff at his London department store Harrods, forced them to have medical screenings and threatened consequences if they tried to complain, lawyers for alleged victims said on Friday.
One woman who had worked for Al Fayed at the luxury Knightsbridge store called him “a monster”...
