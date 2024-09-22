Court hears challenge over Transnet port tender
APMT says winning bidder ICTSI should have been disqualified
22 September 2024 - 05:31
The question of how a company’s solvency ratio is calculated could determine whether an R11bn contract awarded to a private operator to manage South Africa’s biggest container terminal — a key economic reform for President Cyril Ramaphosa — goes ahead or has to be restarted.
Rail and ports operator Transnet has awarded the contract to upgrade, manage and operate Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2) — which handles 46% of all South African container traffic — to Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI). ..
