Clearwater Mall muddies Hyprop results
22 September 2024 - 05:14
Clearwater Mall, one of Johannesburg’s largest, was the worst performer in Hyprop investments’ South African portfolio for the year to June after electricity outages and road closures slowed visits by consumers.
The mall in Roodepoort recorded a decrease in foot traffic, tenants’ turnover and trading density. Hyprop portfolio executive Wayne Abegglen said the mall was faced with several challenges that led to a drop in all its key metrics...
