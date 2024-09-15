Transnet sticks with choice of port bidder
AP Moller Terminals heads to court after International Container Terminal Service named preferred bidder to manage and upgrade Durban Container Terminal
Transnet is standing by its decision to name International Container Terminal Service (ICTSI) from the Philippines as the preferred bidder in the private sector participation tender for the development of Durban Container Terminal (DCT2).
One of the losing bidders for the private sector participation tender, AP Moller Terminals (APMT), an AP Moller-Maersk subsidiary will tomorrow argue for the decision to be overturned in its two-part legal bid to be heard in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, Durban.At the crux of the dispute are the criteria used in the appointment. APMT contends that ICTSI was shortlisted and awarded the tender based on its market capitalisation and not the solvency criteria as stipulated in Transnet’s tender documents...
