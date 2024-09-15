Business

The week that shook the smartphone world

15 September 2024 - 07:28
by ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The relatively unknown smartphone brand Honor emerged as the big winner in a dramatic five-day period that is set to transform this highly competitive market.

Honor, spun off from Huawei after the 2019 US ban on the Chinese giant using Google services, took the annual IFA consumer technology expo in Berlin by storm last weekend. It launched a new foldable phone, the Magic V3, that extended a technology lead it had already established with the previous version of the device...

