The week that shook the smartphone world
15 September 2024 - 07:28
The relatively unknown smartphone brand Honor emerged as the big winner in a dramatic five-day period that is set to transform this highly competitive market.
Honor, spun off from Huawei after the 2019 US ban on the Chinese giant using Google services, took the annual IFA consumer technology expo in Berlin by storm last weekend. It launched a new foldable phone, the Magic V3, that extended a technology lead it had already established with the previous version of the device...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.