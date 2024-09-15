Malls take steps to attract foot traffic
15 September 2024 - 07:12
With prominent shopping malls going through turbulent times, adding extra amenities could help increase foot traffic and attract more tenants, turning the sites into places people go to for more than shopping and dining.
According to the real estate and conveyancing division of law firm CMS, malls could attract more visitors by adding sporting facilities, health-care centres, pet-friendly spaces, conference rooms and working spaces for hybrid workers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.