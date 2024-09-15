Lesaka pays off as it moves into black
15 September 2024 - 07:07
Payment group Lesaka has added more services to its portfolio, enabling customers to buy airtime and data and pay some bills with its Easypay Everywhere (EPE) cards, as the company expands its products beyond loans and funeral policies.
The JSE- and Nasdaq-listed group wants to offer these products to thousands of new clients that were brought on board by the acquisition of fintech operator Adumo, which was bought in May for R1.6bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.