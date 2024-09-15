Kasi D delivers the goods in townships
15 September 2024 - 08:04
Noting the need to provide people in townships with services enjoyed by those in more affluent areas, Freddy Mahumane quit his corporate job to start a food delivery business in Thembisa on the East Rand.
The founder of Kasi D, an online food delivery service, launched an app in 2022 to make e-commerce accessible in townships...
