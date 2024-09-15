Fitch rating gives GNU cautious vote of confidence
15 September 2024 - 08:11
Fitch Ratings noted progress by South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU) in implementing much-needed reforms in the economy, but still gave the country a BB- rating with a stable outlook, pinning the country’s growth prospects at 1%.
In a sovereign credit rating of South Africa released on Friday, Fitch said the GNU’s progress on reforms under Operation Vulindlela was noted but said the impact would result in moderate growth...
