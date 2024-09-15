China's online retailers Shein, Temu in focus as US aims to plug trade 'loophole'
15 September 2024 - 06:48
The Biden administration said on Friday it was moving to curb low-value shipments entering the US duty-free under the $800 (R14,203) “de minimis” threshold that has been exploited by Chinese e-commerce firms such as Shein and Temu.
White House officials said they will propose a new rule to deny the exemption to packages that contain low-value goods subject to section 301 tariffs on Chinese goods, section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium products and section 201 on “safeguard” tariffs on items including solar products and washing machines...
