Anglo sells 5.3% stake in Amplats
Bookbuild exercise yields R7.1bn for debt reduction as group restructures
15 September 2024 - 06:52
Anglo American has started disposing of its interest in Anglo Platinum (Amplats) as part of a wider strategy to unlock shareholder value.
The London-based group this week raised R7.2bn in an accelerated bookbuild process for 13.9-million shares representing 5.3% of Amplats, the world’s biggest platinum maker. Anglo American’s remaining stake now stands at 73.3%. ..
