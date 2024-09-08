Woolies to expand into restaurants
Wine, cocktail bars and dinner on offer
08 September 2024 - 06:55
Fashion and food retailer Woolworths will turn some of its in-store cafes into fully fledged restaurants offering dinner, to expand its food services business.
In July last year, it opened for dinner at its Woolies Cafe in Waterstone, Cape Town, which also has a wine and cocktail bar. The company plans to open similar establishments in some of its key areas. ..
