Transnet to convert, not sell, Carlton Centre
After bid to sell iconic 50-storey tower fell flat, again, plans are afoot to transform hotel into affordable housing units, lease 3,000m² to Shoprite
08 September 2024 - 06:38
Transnet has again abandoned the sale of Joburg CBD’s iconic landmark, the Carlton Centre, after bidders could not produce funds to back their bids for the tower of 50 floors, which the ports and rail operator was selling for R900m.
The sale was part of Transnet’s drive to dispose of non-core properties to bolster cash flow. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.