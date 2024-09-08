Sneaker Shack: A good idea sneaking to success
08 September 2024 - 07:05
Sabelo Ndlovu was studying in the US when he was inspired to start a “cool” business in South Africa that would not only make people’s lives easier but promote shoe care.
The founder of a sneaker laundry service, The Sneaker Shack, started the business in 2015, to give people the option of getting their shoes professionally cleaned...
