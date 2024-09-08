NEWSMAKER
Rogue officials blamed for turning Durban into a ‘slum’
Corrupt, lazy and incompetent bureaucrats should be fired, says Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Palesa Phili
08 September 2024 - 07:26
Palesa Phili, CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says that despite a presidential commitment to work with the private sector, attempts by business to turn the city around from a “rundown, dysfunctional slum” are being blocked by “rogue officials”.
“Nothing's changed, it's business as usual for them. Nobody holds them accountable, they basically do their own thing and God help us all.”..
