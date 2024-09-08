Motus talks down Chinese car frenzy
CEO of vehicle importer suggests some brands might exit has quickly as they entered
08 September 2024 - 06:39
Chinese car brands are making spectacular inroads into the South African market, but automotive group Motus Holdings — a major importer of Korean and Japanese vehicles — says the newcomers might be a flash in the pan.
“What no-one knows, including us, is how many of these brands will be here in five years’ or three years’ time?” said Motus CEO Osman Arbee. “Because it’s nice to come into a country, but they can leave at the same time, as quickly as well.”..
