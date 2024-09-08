Huge affordable housing estate planned near Ballito
08 September 2024 - 06:37
Affordable housing developer Alleyroads has embarked on an ambitious project to build a 6,000-unit residential estate in Shakaskraal on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. The Palm View Estate will be located on 450ha of land 7km from the popular tourist town of Ballito.
Alleyroads expects the development to create more than 10,000 jobs over the next five to seven years. ..
