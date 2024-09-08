CEOs give Kamala Harris the thumbs up
08 September 2024 - 07:31
More than 90 company executives, including the CEOs of Yelp and Chobani, as well as the former CEOs of PepsiCo, Ford Motor and Yahoo!, endorsed US Vice-President Kamala Harris for her presidency bid in a letter released on Friday.
Separately, more than 100 current and retired law enforcement officials also backed Harris in her contest against Republican former president Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 presidential election, citing her experience as a prosecutor and her commitment to curb gun violence...
