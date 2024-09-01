Tobacco control bill not up in smoke
01 September 2024 - 07:45
A leftover bill from the previous administration that seeks to tighten regulations on tobacco and vaping products is back before parliament’s health committee. But the business community believes it needs to be properly consulted on its impact.
Minister of health Aaron Motsoaledi is set to reintroduce the Tobacco Control & Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill to the portfolio committee on health on Wednesday as the government presses on with its efforts to align South Africa’s smoking restrictions with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.