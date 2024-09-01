Sasol CEO punts more realistic emissions target
Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi has suggested a revision of the petrochemical giant’s carbon emissions target, saying the company — which has come under sustained attack from climate activists — should rather set a moving target of between 25% and 35% greenhouse gas emission reduction, instead of a hard target of 30% by 2030.
South Africa still generates the bulk of its electricity using coal, and should not transition to cleaner energy sources in an irresponsible manner because it produces the least carbon emissions of the most industrialised nations, he said. It would be unwise to embark on a mass switch-off of coal-fired power stations to satisfy international climate change commitments. ..
