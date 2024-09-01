Redefine to shrink stores
Pick n Pay and other retailers losing market share to be downsized to make operations more profitable
01 September 2024 - 08:48
Redefine Properties is set to scale back the space it leases to some of the country’s biggest retailers, including Pick n Pay, Game and Edgars, this financial year and in 2025, amid concerns over competitiveness and profitability.
The property company that owns Centurion Mall, Mall of the South, Maponya Mall in Soweto, Blue Route Mall in Cape Town and East Rand Mall announced this at its capital markets day event on Tuesday, where it gave updates on its operations and strategies to investors...
