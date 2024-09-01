Business Platinum miners not allowed to influence market, says Implats CEO B L Premium

The CEO of Impala Platinum (Implats), the second-biggest producer in South Africa, said competition regulations do not allow for cartel arrangements among local precious metal miners — which have taken a knock from low prices — to cut production and manipulate prices back in their favour.

Nico Muller said the industry as a price taker was not allowed to influence the market, unlike members of Opec, which are allowed to slash production to push prices up. ..