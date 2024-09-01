Newsmaker
Judicious route to fixing municipal basics
Sakeliga head Piet le Roux says legal action, not grandiose presidential pronouncements, is the only remedy for service delivery
01 September 2024 - 08:37
Piet le Roux, CEO of public interest business organisation Sakeliga, says if President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about “best practice” municipalities, then the government — from national to local level — needs to let the private sector and civil society play a bigger role.
“Our municipalities are collapsing across the country, so to talk about adopting best practice is not a realistic goal. Just getting the basics right is the best we can ask for,” Le Roux says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.