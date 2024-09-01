‘Improved’ AdvTech pushes for varsity status
01 September 2024 - 07:33
Private education group AdvTech says it has improved the standard of learning and teaching at its tertiary institutions over the past two years as it continues efforts to gain university status.
AdvTech expects the department of higher education & training to publish a final draft of the criteria it needs to comply with to classify its institutions as universities by the end of the year...
