How bacteria can put more mielies on the table
Micro-organisms can provide essential nitrogen for roots at far less cost than the synthetic version, says biotech start-up
01 September 2024 - 07:37
A Johannesburg biotech start-up specialising in bacteria-based solutions has developed a nitrogen-fixing product that it says yielded a 75% average profit increase for fruits and crops in multiple trials.
Custom Chemistry founder Gerhard Vermaak said the product, EL-I Tech, uses bacteria to create crop food — at a fraction of the cost of conventional fertiliser. After multiple trials, the company found that the innovation works on a large, predictable scale...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.