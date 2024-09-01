Big Read
‘Digital economy could be paradise for SME growth’
Naspers and its subsidiary Takealot are investing in boosting the participation of township residents in e-commerce, delivery services and other online opportunities
01 September 2024 - 08:34
Naspers subsidiary Takealot is on a national drive to entice thousands of people in townships around the country to join its e-commerce platform as shoppers, sellers and delivery drivers.
The company’s township economy programme was launched in Gauteng in the first quarter with a target to train 2,000 delivery drivers and 5,000 personal shoppers to buy products on the Takealot platform on behalf of the public. It is also looking to add hundreds of independent restaurants to the Mr D food delivery platform. ..
