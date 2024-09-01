Bridging the IT gap by improving technology skills
01 September 2024 - 08:20
A close friend's struggles with finding employment despite getting good marks at tertiary level inspired former University of Cape Town student Mvelo Hlophe to create a platform that would offer people practical skills in IT and boost their chances of employability.
The founder of Zaio, an online school teaching digital skills such as coding, data science and cybersecurity, started the business as a third-year student, working with his friends in their dorm rooms...
