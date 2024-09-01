Brics bank signs R5bn loan with Transnet
New Development Bank funds will mainly be used for SOE’s freight rail recovery efforts
01 September 2024 - 08:46
Transnet has clinched a R5bn loan from the Brics New Development Bank (NDP) to help to fund its recovery plan.
The troubled rail and logistics SOE signed the loan agreement at the NDB’s ninth annual meeting in Cape Town on Friday. According to Transnet, the funding will go towards improving freight rail operations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.