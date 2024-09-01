Blue Label predicts sales boost from banking sector
01 September 2024 - 07:51
Blue Label expects banks to account for about 65% of the group's revenue in future after a jump in voucher sales in the year to May.
The JSE-listed company sells prepaid vouchers for cellphone airtime and data, and electricity — plus other universal vouchers for products such as gaming — through banks, retailers, the informal market and petrol stations. ..
