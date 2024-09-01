AI start-up will help give Africa a digital identity and voice
A series of new initiatives is transforming the development of artificial intelligence across the African continent. From home-grown language models to a new AI institute, momentum is building to give the burgeoning field a distinct African identity.
For the past two years, AI news has been dominated by the emergence of generative AI, made possible by what are called large language models (LLMs), which form the basis of ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Mistral and Claude, among many others. Large language models are a type of AI programme that can recognise and generate text, among other tasks. LLMs are trained on huge sets of data...
