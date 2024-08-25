Umhlanga’s Oceans Hotel ‘improves communications’ with minority shareholders
25 August 2024 - 07:54
Oceans Hotel Ltd, owner of the R650m Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga, says it has improved its communication with minority shareholders after complaints that the company had not properly shared information with smaller investors for a number of years.
The company with ties to prominent businessman Vivian Reddy told Business Times in Durban last week it had created a website — www.oceansumhlangahotel.co.za — and social media accounts where shareholders can regularly engage with it and enquire about the status of their investments and how their shares are performing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.