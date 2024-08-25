Sudan war hits MTN cable rollout
The company is investing $320m (R5.7bn) in an east-to-west infrastructure project that will ultimately link landlocked African countries with an extensive terrestrial fibreoptic network
The MTN Group’s expansion of its fibre network took a back seat as the war in Sudan hampered the company’s cable network rollout. This could have an impact on the group's ambitious target of reaching 10-million home customers next year.
The mobile giant is targeting growth in the fibre market for the home and wholesale, with plans to use multiple technologies to increase its coverage. Of the 10-million homes it plans on connecting in the next year, 5-million are expected to be in Nigeria, and 2-million in South Africa. Other key markets for fibre-to-home include Ghana and Ivory Coast. At the end of December, the company had connected 3.8-million customers across its markets...
