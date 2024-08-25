Spur rides into more small towns
25 August 2024 - 07:31
Spur Corporation’s rollout of new restaurants in small towns is in full swing, with 25% of new outlets planned for this year opening in areas that have had limited penetration by its brands.
The company has opened 11 smaller formats of its popular Panarottis pizza and pasta eatery in towns such as Mashishing (formerly Lydenburg) in Mpumalanga, Vryburg and Zeerust in the North West, and Thabazimbi in Limpopo in the year to June. ..
