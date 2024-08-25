Relief as Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach bows out
25 August 2024 - 07:52
Some senior managers were in a jubilant mood this week after the news broke that Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach is to take early retirement just two years into his tenure in charge of the banking giant.
Absa announced Rautenbach's early retirement on Monday, saying he would step down as CEO and executive director as of October 15, followed by a six-month contractual notice period of “garden leave”. Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank, Charles Russon, will take over as interim CEO. ..
