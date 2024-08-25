PIC chair warns MultiChoice over board consultancy
25 August 2024 - 07:56
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has vowed to block the re-election of a MultiChoice board member over questionable consultancy fees.
The continent’s biggest asset manager, which holds a 15% stake — and is the second-biggest investor in MultiChoice after French entertainment group Canal+, has slammed a decision to keep paying one of the pay-TV operator’s longest-serving board members, Jim Volkwyn, millions in advisory fees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.