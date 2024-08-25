Numbers don’t add up
25 August 2024 - 07:58
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says Stats SA faced huge hurdles delivering the disputed 2022 census, which has come under scrutiny for having “the largest undercount in history”.
He cited budget cuts as a contributor to the poor quality of the census, saying R6bn was required to undertake a comprehensive survey but Stats SA ended up receiving only R3bn from the National Treasury. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.