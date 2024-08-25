Kool Crew couldn’t smell sweeter with safe deodorants specially designed for kids
25 August 2024 - 07:46
A mother who struggled to find a safe and efficient solution for her seven-year-old son’s body-odour problem, Mapula Ramothwala, decided to start a business that makes safe toiletries for children aged between six and 12.
The founder of Kool Crew, formerly known as Kiddo Kool, started the business in 2018, after realising there was a gap in the market for a product that could help children who perspire and develop strong body odour from a young age...
