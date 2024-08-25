Curro basks in learner’s Olympic silver medal
25 August 2024 - 07:43
Basking in the success of one of its learners winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, private school group Curro Holdings says it increased spending on extramural activities — including sports — in the first half of 2024.
Bayanda Walaza, an 18-year-old matric learner at Curro Hazeldean in Tshwane, was part of the successful South African 4x100m relay team that included Akani Simbine. ..
