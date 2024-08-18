Transnet sees ‘green shoots’ in turnaround plan
18 August 2024 - 06:08
Transnet group CEO Michelle Phillips says the entity is unfazed about customers channelling their products through ports in neighbouring Mozambique and Namibia as bulk mineral customers look for other export outlets for their products.
“Maputo [in Mozambique] is there, Namibia is there. Our customers prefer not to have a single port strategy ... then they are able to mitigate their risks themselves,” she said...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.