Business Transnet sees ‘green shoots’ in turnaround plan B L Premium

Transnet group CEO Michelle Phillips says the entity is unfazed about customers channelling their products through ports in neighbouring Mozambique and Namibia as bulk mineral customers look for other export outlets for their products.

“Maputo [in Mozambique] is there, Namibia is there. Our customers prefer not to have a single port strategy ... then they are able to mitigate their risks themselves,” she said...