Business Monetary policy 'can't fix economy', says Kganyago

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said while monetary policy seeks to preserve South Africans’ buying power by ensuring price stability, it should not be seen as a panacea for the country’s structural economic woes.

Delivering a lecture at the University of the Free State on Thursday evening, he said the aftermath of the Covid pandemic is likely to have further increased inequality and most countries’ income levels remain below their pre-Covid trend. ..