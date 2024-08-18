Home cooking keeps pots on the boil
18 August 2024 - 06:06
South Africans’ affinity for premium products is keeping sales of quality kitchen products on the front burner.
High-income consumers, undeterred by high interest rates and a depressed economy, have been snapping up designer kitchenware, with some of the leading labels such as Le Creuset, which specialises in cast iron crockery and cookware, selling some single items for thousands of rand. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.