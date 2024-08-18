Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: ‘Law enforcement needs to come to the party’
Nelson Mandela Bay is experiencing an upsurge in kidnappings of business owners
18 August 2024 - 05:55
Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, says their biggest concern, above even the water, electricity and infrastructure crises that have kneecapped local businesses, is crime.
“It's critical that safety and security are prioritised. There are too many hijackings, too many kidnappings, too much vandalism, too many attacks on tourists. The levels now are completely unacceptable.”..
