The day the music died
Taylor Swift fans grappled with sorrow, anger and disbelief this week after the singer's three Vienna concerts were abruptly cancelled, following the government's announcement that security officials had uncovered a planned attack at the venue.
A total of some 195,000 “Swifties” had been expected for the concerts at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, with many having travelled from abroad for a chance to see the pop superstar live. “One year of excitement is gone in one second,” lamented a fan in response to the organiser's Instagram message on Wednesday cancelling the concerts, less than 24 hours before the first was due to start...
