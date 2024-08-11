RMB invests in Africa
RMB report says the continent has an annual infrastructure investment gap of about $100bn
11 August 2024 - 08:13
Africa’s huge infrastructure deficit requires critical attention to unlock growth potential, but it may come with a huge price tag.
According to RMB’s latest “Where to Invest in Africa” report, the continent has an estimated annual infrastructure investment gap of $100bn (R1.8-trillion). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.