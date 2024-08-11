Poultry industry seeks genetic fix for bird flu
11 August 2024 - 07:56
As bird flu sweeps the world, poultry producers are pinning their hopes on the international sharing of genetics from resistant birds as a way of building more resilient flocks.
Delegates attending the Brazilian Association for Animal Protein (ABPA)’s trade fair in São Paulo this week exchanged ideas on how the trade in genetic materials such as hatching eggs and day-old chicks could lessen the effects of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which has wreaked havoc in recent years. ..
